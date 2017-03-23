Franchise contracts for Agathaglou and Baartman

Andrea Agathagelou. Photos supplied

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - Two SWD stalwarts during the past season, Andrea Agathagelou and Otneill Baartman, will further their professional cricket career at the Titans and Knights franchises respectively next season.

Agathagelou, a former SA u.19 player who also played country cricket in England for Lancashire and Leicestershire, joined SWD in October last year and immediately make an impact with the bat. He scored four centuries in the first-class format at an average of 78.88.

"He made a huge contribution to our team and although we are disappointed in losing his services we are very happy for the opportunity for him to play at a higher level," said SWD coach, Andy Moles.

Baartman, who bagged 14 wickets in a match against KwaZulu-Natal is a local player who emerged through the ranks and represented the SA Franchise Colts team in 2016.

"As a pace bowler with huge potential and a very good work ethic, his departure will leave a huge void in our bowling attack but he deserves the break at franchise level," Moles said.

Otneill Baartman.

