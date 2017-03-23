Translate to: 

Amla brilliance eclipses AB magic

Hashim Amla (R) © Sportzpics
CRICKET NEWS - Hashim Amla compiled a superb unbeaten 58 to guide the Kings XI Punjab to an eight-wicket win over the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Indian Premier League encounter at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Monday.

Earlier in the piece, AB de Villiers stole the headlines with a typically freakish knock of 89 not out off 46 balls with nine balls clearing the ropes from the blade of De Villiers.

In spite of facing just 37.5% of the deliveries, De Villiers managed to score 60% of the runs for his team in a characteristically sublime knock. Innovative and clean hitting were the hallmarks of his innings, as his heroics saw RCB score 77 runs in the final five overs.

RCB finished on 148-4 in their 20 overs, with all the other batsmen having struggled to score. Only Mandeep Singh (28) and Stuart Binny (18*) made any sort of meaningful contribution.

Playing in his first game of the 2017 IPL, Varun Aaron was the pick of the bowlers, taking 2-21 in his four overs.
 
09:23 (GMT+2), Tue, 11 April 2017
