Mumbai break Kolkata Knight Riders hearts

Nitish Rana.

CRICKET NEWS - The Mumbai Indians broke the hearts of the Kolkata Knight Riders with a tense, four-wicket victory in an Indian Premier League encounter at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Kolkata were on target to pick up their second victory of the tournament with Mumbai struggling on 119 for four after 16 overs, needing 60 to win from 24 balls, but some poor fielding and excellent batting ensured that the home side reached 180 for six with one ball to spare to win their first game of the season.



Parthiv Patel (30) and Jos Buttler (28) gave the hosts a good start in pursuit of their target with an opening stand of 64 off 51 deliveries but the introduction Ankit Rajpoot (4-0-37-3) changed the momentum of the innings, capturing the wicket of Buttler, trapped lbw.



Kuldeep Yadav (4-0-35-1) then dismissed Patel, also in front before the offbreak of Sunil Narine (4-0-22-1) saw the end of the dangerous Rohit Sharma (2), which saw the home side lose three wickets for just 10 runs.



Nitish Rana and Krunal Pandya (11) added 23 runs from 14 balls before Rajpoot struck again, removing Pandya, caught behind.