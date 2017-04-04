Former Protea coach Kirsten joins Hobart Hurricanes

Gary Kirsten. Picture: EWN.

The 49-year-old also coached South Africa to the number one Test ranking before a stint with the Delhi Daredevils Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 side.

NATIONAL NEWS - South African World Cup winning coach Gary Kirsten has joined Australia's Hobart Hurricanes on a two-year deal, the Big Bash League (BBL) side said on Monday.The former South Africa opening batsman had a very successful stint as India's head coach when he led them to the top of the world Test rankings and the 50-over World Cup title in 2011.