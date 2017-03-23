'Kuhn should tour, but Markram the future'

Heino Kuhn.

Mark Boucher, the Multiply Titans coach, was scathing in his criticism of the selectors’ decision to insert Theunis de Bruyn, a number-three batsman as opener for the final test against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton. He warned that you could be throwing De Bruyn for the proverbial wolves by selecting him in a specialist opener.

CRICKET NEWS - Heino Kuhn would be reserve opening batsman when South Africa embarks on the extensive tour to England in May to play in 10 international matches, including four tests, if Paul Harris had his waySouth Africa has copped a fair amount of criticism for the decision to transform middle-order batsmen into openers. Stiaan van Zyl struck a superb century on test debut as middle-order batsman, but when transformed to an international opener, failed.Stephen Cook started his international career as an opener with a century and has struck three tons and three half-centuries since then, but was axed after only managing 57 runs in his final seven innings.