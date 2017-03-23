Protea coach undecided about future

Russell Domingo.

Pressed on whether he wanted to continue coaching the Proteas, Domingo said: "I don't know. Everybody wants to coach their national side. It's where you want to coach I suppose. I've loved my four years but if my four years are up so be it."

CRICKET NEWS - South African coach Russell Domingo is uncertain about his future and said on Thursday he has not yet decided whether he will apply to renew his contract after the July-August test series in England.As the South African side prepared to fly home following their 1-0 series win over New Zealand, Domingo reflected on the past year in which he guided the Proteas from seventh to second in the world rankings.But what happens next "is out of my control", he said. "At the moment, I'm going fishing for a couple of weeks so it's the least of my worries."When I get back home I will select the squad for England, prepare the side well, we'll play in England and then we'll take it from there."