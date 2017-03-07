AB shines as Titans trounce Warriors

AB de Villiers.

CRICKET NEWS - The Multiply Titans charged to the top of the Momentum One Day Cup log thanks to a convincing seven-wicket victory over the Warriors at Sahara Park Willowmoore in Benoni, chasing down their paltry target of 148 with 131 balls to spare on Tuesday.

Chris Morris (3-30 from 8 overs) and Lungi Ngidi (3-32 from 8 overs) were the chief destroyers as their aggressive pace and lateral movement off the seam proved too much for the Warriors batsmen, who simply did not show up today.



That meant that this highly anticipated encounter petered out into a one-sided canter as the star-studded home side breezed to a comfortable victory thanks largely to a classy 75 not out from 62 balls from AB de Villiers.



On a pitch where the majority of batsmen struggled, one of the world’s true superstars made it look easy as he drove around the ground with aplomb and belted any delivery that had the temerity to rise above his waist.



The chase did not get off to the perfect start as Jonathan Vandiar (1 from 4) wafted at a full Andrew Birch (2-37 from 10) delivery and edged to captain JJ Smuts in the slip cordon. The score read 8-1 and the door to an unlikely victory opened up ever so slightly.