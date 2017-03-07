AB, Morris return for Titans

AB de Villiers.

There is also significant team news for the home side ahead of the game. One of the biggest limited-over stars in the world and Standard Bank Proteas captain AB de Villiers is available.

CRICKET NEWS - The Multiply Titans and Warriors go head to head in a Momentum One-Day Cup ‘final before the final’ clash with high stakes on the line for the winner at Sahara Park Willowmoore in Benoni today.The two are second and third respectively going into the penultimate round-robin match of the competition, which is a day game on Human Rights Day.The victorious side are set to claim top spot from the Hollywoodbets Dolphins heading to the final set of games on Thursday.Whoever tops the league phase of the tournament is guaranteed a home final and winning the clash on the East Rand tomorrow will go a long way towards deciding who that side will be.“It’s like a final,” Titans coach Mark Boucher said. “Even though we don’t want to look too far ahead, if we can win tomorrow we can still effectively get a home final.“So it’s a very big game for us and the boys are treating it accordingly. It will be a third game back-to-back and hopefully we can finish well.”