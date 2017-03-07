Bavuma, De Kock earn vital lead

Generic image.

Live Scoring: New Zealand v South Africa





New Zealand's seamers, Tim Southee, Colin de Grandhomme and Neil Wagner doing all the damage in the morning session with the ball.

CRICKET NEWS - A seventh-wicket stand of 160 between Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock saved South Africa from the brink of disaster as they earned a first innings lead at the end of day two of their second test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Friday.Having been reduced to 94-6 before lunch, Bavuma and De Kock launched an epic counter attack that helped the South Africans to 349-9 at the close of play with a crucial lead of 81 runs.Starting the day on 24-2 with both openers, Dean Elgar and Stephen Cook, already in the sheds, South Africa got off to a horror start when Tim Southee bowled nightwatchmen, Kagiso Rabada, for nine in the second over of the day.Hashim Amla (21), JP Duminy (16) and Faf du Plessis (22) all threw their wickets away in the morning session, getting out after making sound starts.