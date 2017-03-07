Translate to: 

Union Stars to defend title against Pirates

Pieter Stuurman
SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - The defending champions, Union Stars from Oudtshoorn, will be up against Pirates United from Knysna to defend their title in the Sedgars SWD premier league final.
 
The match will be played on Saturday 18 March at the Oudtshoorn recreation ground.Union Stars, who won seven of the last eight titles, will field seven players with provincial first class experience against the three of Pirates.
 
Pieter Stuurman, who will play in his 13th final will be a key player for Union Stars and together with experienced campaigners like Marcello Piedt, Gurshwin Rabie and Justin Jordaan they will be the firms favourite to lift the Petersen trophy on Saturday afternoon.
 
Pirates, on the other hand, will argue that they have nothing to lose and do have match winners like Brendon Louw, Bronwill Goeda and Wessel Hartslief that can turn the match around.
 
Unlike previous years, the winner of the title will not directly qualify for the Momentum Club Championships.
The respective winners of Western Province, Boland and SWD will play in a qualifying series in Paarl from 31 March to 2 April to determine the team that will participate in the Momentum Club Championships that will be hosted in Pretoria from 23 to 27 April 2017.
 
The squads for the finals are:
Union Stars
Regan Booysen, Leroi Bredenkamp, Marcello Piedt, Gurshwin Rabie, Enver Venter, Elridge Booysen, Dillan Nuys, Renaldo Swartz, Warren Oliphant, Nelson Setimani, Pieter Stuurman, Herschell Amerika, Geofrey Pêrel and Justin Jordaan.
 
Pirates United
Brendon Louw, Bronwill Goeda, JJ Strydom, Sam Mvimbi, Marshall Philander, Jaco de Lange, Dehine Olivier, Wessel Hartslief, Irvin Campher, Darryl Sigula and Renaldo van Rooyen.
 
The match will start at 10:00.
 
