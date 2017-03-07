Nicholls, Duminy star on opening day

JP Duminy.

Live Scoring: New Zealand v South Africa





Winning the toss and electing to bowl first, South Africa would have been delighted to have New Zealand out for 268 if you offered it to them at the start of the day. It could have been a lot worse for the Black Caps were it not for the batting heroics of Nicholls, who scored his maiden test hundred.

CRICKET NEWS - On an enthralling first day of the second test between New Zealand and South Africa at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, it was Henry Nicholls and JP Duminy who stole the headlines with career-best performances.A total of 12 wickets fell on the opening day at the Basin Reserve on a day in which the honours were evenly shared between the teams as the contest hangs on a knife's edge.