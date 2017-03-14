Translate to: 

Test of maturity for Kohli and Smith

Australia beat India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on 25 February 2017. Picture: Twitter/@ICC.
CRICKET NEWS - Keeping a lid on emotion will be nearly as important as executing game plans for both India and Australia when the world’s top two teams continue their captivating series with the third test in Ranchi on Thursday.

Sparks will always fly when two teams playing similarly aggressive cricket clash on the field but Steve Smith’s “brain fade” during Australia’s defeat in Bengaluru has injected an extra layer of acrimony into the four-match series.

The Australia captain’s glance to the dressing room when he was deciding whether to review an umpiring decision drew an explosive response from his counterpart Virat Kohli, whom many consider more Australian in temperament than Indian.

The cricket boards sprang to the defence of their respective captains and former players did their bit in fanning the fire until the International Cricket Council (ICC) stepped in to douse it.

The boards, comrades-in-arms in many a battle at the ICC, have since agreed a truce and brokered a meeting between Kohli and Smith before the match at the brand new Test venue of Ranchi, the hometown of Kohli’s predecessor MS Dhoni.

“When you’ve got a caged lion they’re going to come out pretty hard. That’s what happened in the Bangalore test and we expect it for the rest of the tour,” said Australia wicketkeeper Matthew Wade, who owes his place in the side to his aggressive chatter behind the stumps.

“The change from the first test to the second test was probably the initial shock (but) Indian teams are always quite aggressive. Dhoni was a different captain to Kohli, but that’s just personality.”
 
