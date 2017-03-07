Kane, Boult sparkle as SA collapses

Generic image.

NATIONAL NEWS - South Africa crumbled to 308 after a late-order collapse against an inspired New Zealand attack spearheaded by Trent Boult and the lion-hearted Neil Wagner.

Kane Williamson then set the tone for the New Zealand-reply with a superb undefeated 78 and powered the hosts to 177 for three at the close on the second day of the first test at the University Oval in Dunedin on Thursday.

Live Scoring: NZ v SA

The visitors resumed on 229 for four on Thursday but lost their final six wickets for the addition of only 79 runs against a disciplined attack, led in exemplary fashion by Boult and Wagner. Boult finished with 4-64 while Wagner, who bowled ten consecutive overs in a fiery spell in the morning session, captured 3-88.

South Africa still enjoys a first-innings cushion of 131 runs.Despite the fact that the day possibly belonged to the Black Caps, the match is still tantalisingly poised and a couple of quick wickets by South Africa could still ensure a slight first-innings cushion.