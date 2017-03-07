Translate to: 

SA quicks target New Zealand unbeaten streak

NATIONAL NEWS - South Africa are backing their pace attack to snap New Zealand's unbeaten run at Dunedin's University Oval when the first test starts on Wednesday.

After surveying a typically green New Zealand wicket and learning the Black Caps have won three, drawn four and lost none of the seven tests on the ground, opener Dean Elgar said Monday: "It's something for us to try and correct."

"It looks a bit juicy," he added of the wicket, warning that South African quicks Vern Philander and Morné Morkel were likely to be a handful.

Philander has 32 test wickets against New Zealand at 15.53, and Elgar expects he will again be a central figure.

"I'm glad he's on my side and I don't have to face him with a new ball," Elgar said, while adding of Morkel: "I'm glad I just have to face him in the nets."

Morkel has played little cricket since suffering a back injury four months ago but is still set to figure in the South African line-up alongside Philander and the impressive Kagiso Rabada.

South Africa go into the test series on the back of beating New Zealand 3-2 in the recent one-day international series, where Rabada topped their bowling figures.
 
