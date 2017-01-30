Proteas make quick shift to test mode

Kagiso Rabada.

“Our nine new test players have been training for the last week in Auckland,” Domingo said to the media on Sunday. “They are keen; they bring fresh energy, new thoughts, new ideas. We have a new captain who can’t wait to get going. We are comfortable with the short turnaround of three days and we should be good to go on Wednesday.

NATIONAL NEWS - Standard Bank Proteas coach, Russell Domingo, is confident his team will adjust to the quick transition from white-ball to red-ball cricket, ahead of the first test match against New Zealand starting in Dunedin on Wednesday.The squad arrived in the South Island of New Zealand on Sunday afternoon fresh from their 3-2 series win in the one-day leg of the tour, and will be looking to make the most of the two days of preparation ahead of the match.The test players arrived in Auckland a week ago to acclimatise and to prepare for the three-match series, a valuable opportunity with the majority of the players making their debut trip to the island. Domingo says the injection of new energy and fresh mindsets from the incoming test players will make it a seamless adjustment.