SWD and Namibia clash in Oudtshoorn

Andrea Agathagelou.

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - The South Western Districts cricket team will be hoping to improve their results in the Sunfoil Cup Cricket South Africa Provincial competition when they take on Namibia in Oudtshoorn this weekend.

The Sunfoil Cup three-day match started yesterday (Thursday 2 March) and the limited over match will be contested on Sunday 5 March.

The men from the Southern Cape has a very disappointing season and only won two out of fourteen matches. The good news is that Andrea Agathagelou, the SWD batting hero for the season has recovered from a fractured finger and will be available for selection.

The wicket-keeper/batsman, Brendon Louw, is currently is top form and the batting department will be keen to support him.

The SWD team for the three-day match is: Neil Hornbuckle, Murray Commins, Jean du Plessis, Andrea Agathagelou (captain), Brendon Louw, Siyabonga Booi, Glenton Stuurman, Marcello Piedt, Otneill Baartman, Mafinke Serami, Mthobeli Bandingawo and Justin Jordaan (12th man).

The team for the limited-over match on Sunday will be finalised on Saturday.

Further good news is that Marcello Piedt is also fit and he will add important value to the bowling department.