'Guptill heroics won't earn test recall'

Martin Guptil

He said Guptill would not feature in New Zealand's squad for the three-test squad against South Africa beginning in Dunedin next Wednesday.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill's record-breaking performance in a one-day international against South Africa is not enough to secure him a test recall, Black Caps coach Mike Hesson said on Thursday.Guptill smashed an unbeaten 180 off 138 balls as the Black Caps beat South Africa by seven wickets in Hamilton on Wednesday, the highest-ever score by a New Zealander against the Proteas.It was also New Zealand's third-highest ODI score overall, bettered only by Guptill's own 189 against England in 2013 and his 237 against the West Indies in 2015.Hesson acknowledged Guptill's knock was "exceptional", but said the 30-year-old had already been tried at test level and found wanting.