Gutsy Pirates United qualify for final

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - A gutsy performance under huge pressure secured Pirates United their first place in a Premier League final when they defeated Western Hope by one wicket on Saturday at Loerie Park.

The two clubs finished second and third respectively after completion of the round robin stage and Pirates will now take on the defending champions, Union Stars, in the final that will be contested at the Recreation Ground in Oudtshoorn on Saturday, 18 March.

Western Hope, who won the toss, only managed to post 148 runs in their innings, with Murray Commins (35), the main contributor with the bat.

The Pirates' run chase did not proceed according to plan and, with the fall of the eighth wicket at 95, an all Oudtshoorn final was on the cards.

It was, however, a gutsy eighth-wicket partnership of 46 between batting hero Albertus Jaco de Lange (51) and Bronwill Goede (25) that guided them to victory. Pirates reached the winning target after 47.5 overs to clinch a memorable victory.

Douglas Baartman (5/29) excelled for Western Hope with the ball.

Pirates United won by one wicket.

The final Premier League log positions are (position, team, played, won, no result, lost, points):

10. Sussex 18 5 2 11 28

WESTERN HOPE 148 (45.3) (Murray Commins 35, Douglas Baartman 31, Cresendo Maksella 25, Sam Mvimbi 3/10, Irvin Campher 2/17, Darryl Sigula 2/17); PIRATES UNITED 149/9 (Albertus Jaco de Lange 51, Bronwill Goede 25, Irvin Campher 22, Douglas Baartman 5/29, Lesley Maksella 2/30).1. Union Stars 18 12 2 4 642. Pirates United 18 10 2 6 513. Western Hope 18 10 2 6 494. Harlequins Forces 18 8 2 8 425. George 18 8 2 8 416. Ramblers 18 7 3 8 387. Mossel Bay 18 8 0 10 378. Pacaltsdorp 18 6 3 9 339. NMMU Madibaz 18 5 4 9 32