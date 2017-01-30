Pioneers and Mayflower in Promotion League final

Team members of the Mayflower and Hartenbos cricket teams. Mayflower (172/3) were impressive in their seven-wicket victory against Hartenbos (171 all out).

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - Pioneers from Plettenberg Bay and Mayflower from Great Brak River will contest each other for the honours in the Sedgars SWD Promotion League final that will be hosted at the REC Grounds in Oudtshoorn on 11 March.

Pioneers (208/2) recorded a comprehensive eight-wicket victory against Blanco (204 all out) after they reached the winning target after 29.4 overs. Mayflower (172/3) were also impressive in their seven-wicket victory against Hartenbos (171 all out).

The summarised score cards:

BLANCO 204 (Ricardo Jansen 32, Ethan Coeries 26, Elrique Campher 26, Darryl Damons 2/38, Garth Bock 2/34, Jacques Ahrendse 2/20); PIONEERS 208/2 (Ferdie Heuer 55*, Jacques Ahrendse 44, Roderick Swartz 31). Pioneers won by eight wickets.

HARTENBOS 171 (Theo Nel 34, Ferdie Nel 26, Allister Pietersen 3/12, Limall Buys 2/19, Ricardo van Wyk 2/8); MAYFLOWER 172/3 (Kevin Jansen 53, Hugh Minnies 59, Zack Groenewald 28*, Stefan Terblanche 2/28).