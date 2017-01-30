AB, Faf help SA post 279

AB de Villiers in action.

NATIONAL NEWS - Half-centuries from AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis ensured that South Africa posted an imposing 279-8 batting first in their 4th ODI against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Wednesday.

Having won the toss, the Proteas made just one change, bringing in Chris Morris for Andile Phehlukwayo who had to sit out with a groin niggle.



Offpsinner Jeetan Patel opened the bowling and it proved an inspired decision as he had Quinton de Kock caught behind by Luke Ronchi for a golden duck in the first over.



Hashim Amla and Faf du Plessis settled proceedings with a brisk 65-run stand, as Amla in particular looked in good touch.



Unfortunately for the visitors, Amla threw away a good start when he became Patel's second victim, shuffling across his stumps only to paddle the ball onto his stumps. His 38-ball 40 provided South Africa with a good start.