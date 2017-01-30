New Zealand strike back to level series

Ross Taylor. Image: twitter.com

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - A New Zealand struck back with a six-run victory over South Africa in the second one-day international in Christchurch on Wednesday, to level the five-match series 1-1.

The visitors could not string together enough decent partnerships and with only two half-centuries - 57 from Quinton de Kock and 50 from Dwaine Pretorius - the odds were always stacked against the Proteas.



Trent Boult finished with 3-63 and Mitchell Santner took 2-46.



Earlier, a record-breaking century from Ross Taylor steered New Zealand to an imposing 289 for four.



Taylor completed his ton in dramatic fashion with a boundary off the last ball of the innings to finish 102 not out and claim a New Zealand record of 17 ODI centuries.



The 32-year-old, who had shared the record of 16 with Nathan Astle, received solid support from captain Kane Williamson and allrounder Jimmy Neesham.



Neesham scored an unbeaten 71, while Williamson notched 69 – a return to form for a batting line-up which has been over-reliant on tail-end contributions recently.



However, there were also concerns for New Zealand, with opener Tom Latham and Neil Broom only scoring two runs apiece.



Latham, in particular, will face intense pressure to keep his place after ducks in his previous two ODIs.



Dwaine Pretorius was the best of the South African bowlers, taking two wickets.



South Africa's captain AB de Villiers gave the Proteas a huge injury scare in the sixth over when he collapsed to the ground writhing in pain after landing heavily on his shoulder while fielding.



But de Villiers, who returned from elbow surgery last month, stayed on after consultations with team physiotherapist Brandon Jackson.



South Africa won the opening ODI by four wickets at Hamilton on Sunday.