Australia renew rivalry with India

Steve Smith. Image: twitter.com

India's ex-captain Sourav Ganguly has predicted a 4-0 win for the hosts while veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh has called Smith's team the weakest ever Australian squad.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Steve Smith's Australia have the chance of halting India's test juggernaut in a series between the world's top two sides starting this week which promises to be yet another feisty encounter between the arch rivals.After India stretched their unbeaten run to 19 tests this month, several former stars are even daring to predict another whitewash against Australia who have a miserable recent record on the sub-continent.Australia meanwhile have been unusually respectful of their opponents in the build-up but Smith expects his team to greet India with a barrage of sledging when the contest begins in Pune on Thursday."The guys are in a great frame of mind, we're ready to go. We're pumped," vice-captain David Warner said after Australia drew a weekend warm-up against India A.Australia have a chance of knocking India off the top of the test rankings but Virat Kohli's men have won their last six series and are overwhelming favourites to continue that run.Australia's last tour of India in 2013 under captain Michael Clarke was a disaster as they went down 4-0 and four of the team were sent home after refusing to do homework set by coach Mickey Arthur.Team spirit has recovered under Smith's captaincy, but they were thrashed 3-0 last year in Sri Lanka when their shortcomings against spin were exposed along with their lack of a match-winning slow bowler.While their former paceman Glenn McGrath used to be notorious for getting up the opposition's nose by forecasting clean sweeps, Australia have been getting a taste of their own medicine.