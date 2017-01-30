Grant Simpson shines with ball

Grant Simpson (6/19) was the bowling hero for George in the Sedgars Premier League club competiton against Harlequins. George won by 27 runs. Photo's: Hugo Redelinghuys

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - Two strong contenders for a place in the qualifying rounds of the Sedgars Premier Cricket League, Pirates United and Harlequins, both suffered surprising defeats during the weekend.

Pirates (163 all out) lost by 49 runs to Western Hope (222 all out) while George (115 all out) defeated Harlequins (88 all out) in a low scoring match by 27 runs. Grant Simpson (6/19) was the bowling hero for George.

Union Stars (196/5) showed their class when they only needed 37.2 overs to chase down a respectable target against Mossel Bay (194/8) to record a 5-wicket bonus point win. Regan Booysen (56) was the batting hero for Union Stars while Neil Ferreira (63) made another impressive score for Mossel Bay. Ramblers (117/9) escaped from a possible relegation after they defeated Pacaltsdorp (116 all out) by 1 wicket.

NMMU (46/2) kept their hopes alive to remain in the Premier League after a convincing 8-wicket victory against Sussex (45 all out) with Coenie Nel (5/15) who excelled with the ball. Rain had the last say in Sunday's fixture between NMMU and Ramblers.

The summarised score cards are:

Union Stars won by 5 wickets.

Ramblers won by 1 wicket.

NMMU George won by 8 wickets.

George won by 27 runs.

Marshall Philander 40).Western Hope won by 49 runs.

Ramblers vs NMMU Madibaz George

Match abandoned.

MOSSEL BAY 194/8 (50) (Neil Ferreira 63, Shaun Ferreira 51, Tony Ferreira 30, Marcello Piedt 2/25, Reagan Booysen 2/32, Hershell America 2/46).UNION STARS 196/5 (37.2) (Reagan Booysen 56, Geoffrey Perel 47,Marcello Piedt 20*, Shane Smith 2/39).PACALTSDORP 116 (48) (Jaco van Greunen 15, Gilroy Saaiman 2/7, Quinton Davids 2/21, Shaun Pretorius 2/23) RAMBLERS 117/9 (40.4) (Fabian Campher 29, Shaun Pretorius 28, Robin Hector 4/32, Monray Willeman 3/12).SUSSEX 45 (18.3) (Coenie Nel 5/15, Hanno Kotze 4/12)NMMU MADIBAZ GEORGE 46/2 (8) (Johandre Barnard 36, Regart Olkers 1/7,Godwin Plaatjies 1/15) NMMU Madibaz.GEORGE 115 (33.2) (Jaco Janse van Rensburg 29, Franco Geldenhuys 27, Morne Jewell 6/28, Enverino Swartz 2/33) HARLEQUINS FORCES 88 (23.2) (Jermaine Le Kay 19, Grant Simpson 6/19, Raymond Terblanche 2/21, Divan Coetzer 2/37).WESTERN HOPE 222 (Chrizendo Maksella 44, Douglas Baartman 43,Welton Verlaat 36, Jolan Anthony 28, Donovan Gelant 20)PIRATES UNITED 163 (Jaco De Lange 53, AB van der Walt 28,