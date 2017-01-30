Translate to: 

Guptill out for three Proteas matches

Guptill out for three Proteas matches
New Zealand's in-form opening batsman Martin Guptill. Image: twitter.com
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - New Zealand's in-form opening batsman Martin Guptill will miss the first three matches of South Africa's tour after suffering a hamstring injury, officials said on Wednesday.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said Guptill strained his hamstring during training and was out of this Friday's one-off Twenty20 international against the Proteas in Auckland.

He will also miss two of the five one-day internationals in South Africa's busy touring schedule, which includes three tests.

Rather than call up the vastly experienced Ross Taylor for the T20, the Black Caps instead turned to uncapped 20-year-old Glenn Phillips.

Chief selector Gavin Larsen said the South African-born Aucklander had shown outstanding domestic form and was an exciting prospect.

"He bats with power, has shown he can clear the rope, and gets a deserved opportunity to showcase his skills on the international stage," Larsen said.

Dean Brownlie will replace Guptill in the first two ODIs.

Brownlie was considered unlucky to miss out on the ODI squad in the first place after a strong performance against Australia and Larsen said he was the logical replacement for Guptill.

New Zealand and South Africa have only played 14 T20 internationals, with the Proteas victorious in 10 of them.

They arrive in New Zealand as the world's top-ranked one-day team after winning their last 11 one-dayers, including 5-0 clean sweeps against Australia and Sri Lanka.

They also have added motivation against the New Zealanders after the Black Caps ousted them from the 2015 World Cup in a dramatic semifinal in Auckland.

South Africa's one-day captain AB de Villiers has described that agonising result as "unfinished business", saying the Proteas are keen to exact revenge.
 
08:59 (GMT+2), Wed, 15 February 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Denial
Denial
Acclaimed writer and historian Deborah E. Lipstadt must battle for...
Live by night
Live by night
A group of Boston-bred gangsters set up shop in balmy Florida during the...
The Lego Batman movie
The Lego Batman movie
In the irreverent spirit of fun that made “The LEGO®...
Xxx: The Return Of Xander Cage (3d)
Xxx: The Return Of Xander Cage (3d)
Xander Cage is left for dead after an incident, though he secretly returns...
Hoener Met Die Rooi Skoene
Hoener Met Die Rooi Skoene
Terwyl sy een aand weer lustig voorklets op die foon, vermoor iemand haar...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
It has recently come to light that the amount of sick days taken by George Municipality officials amounts to 25 years. Do you think employees generally abuse their sick leave?
Yes
George Herald 93%
No
George Herald 7%
Men
Women
Search
vdm072
I'm a 56 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 38 and 55.
Assebliefmylief
I'm a 52 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 34 and 60.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up