Malinga set for Sri Lanka comeback

Pace bowler Lasith Malinga. Image: twitter.com

A bout of dengue fever scuppered hopes that he might return for the limited-overs leg of Sri Lanka's recent tour of South Africa.

With an idiosyncratic, slingy bowling action capable of delivering a devastating yorker, Malinga made a huge impression on the international scene after his 2004 debut.



He helped Sri Lanka reach the finals of the 2007 and 2011 World Cups, and 2009 and 2012 World T20s, although they were losing finalists on each occasion.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Pace bowler Lasith Malinga is set to make his comeback from a year out of international cricket after being named in Sri Lanka's Twenty20 squad to tour Australia later this month.The tourists will play three T20 internationals from 17-22 February.Malinga, 33, has not played a competitive game since February 2016 when a knee injury ruled him out of the following month's World Twenty20.He returned to training in September but suffered further setbacks.