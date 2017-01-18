Slamming Dunk gets Aussie T20 chance

Big-hitting Chris Lynn. Image: twitter.com

Australia take on Sri Lanka in the series opener in Melbourne on 17 February, before moving to Geelong on 19 February and then Adelaide on 22 February.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Big-hitting Chris Lynn was on Thursday ruled out of Australia's Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka with the injured batsman replaced by the Big Bash League's (BBL) leading run-scorer Ben Dunk.Lynn was a dominant force for Brisbane Heat in this summer's BBL but was under a selection cloud for international duties with ongoing neck concerns.He aggravated the injury at training last week."Chris will be seeing a specialist later this week and from there we will have a better understanding of the ongoing management, along with the return to play timeframes," Australian team physiotherapist Kevin Sims said.Lynn will be replaced by the fast-scoring Dunk, who made 364 runs from just 222 balls for the Adelaide Strikers in this year's BBL.