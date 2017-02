A swarm of bees halted play during the third one-day international between South Africa and Sri Lanka today.

NATIONAL NEWS - A swarm of bees halted play and left the cricket players prone on the pitch during the third one-day international between South Africa and Sri Lanka in Johannesburg today, 4 February.

Sri Lanka had just lost their fourth wicket with the total on 115 in the 25th over when, with new batsman Asela Gunaratne about to face his first ball, the slip fielders dropped to the ground.