Ramblers upsets Pirates United

Grant Simpson (37) top-scored for George against Mossel Bay in last Saturday's Sedgars Premier League cricket match. Mossel Bay won by 6 wickets. Photos: Hugo Redelinghuys

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - Ramblers (105/7) caused a major upset during the past weekend's Sedgars Premier League matches when they defeated Pirates United (109 all out) by 3 wickets in a low scoring match in George.

With this victory Ramblers now jumped to the 7th position on the log.

Mossel Bay (106/4) recorded a 6-wicket victory against George (105 all out) and are still in for a chance to reach the play-off match. Union Stars (178/8), thanks to a match-winning batting performance by Leroy Bredenkamp (49) and Marcello Piedt (41), showed their class as the top team in the league and overcame NMMU (177) for a three wicket victory.

On Sunday Harlequins (229/9), with Rhupino Plaatjies as their hero - 51* with the bat and 2/16 with the ball - defeated Western Hope (90 all out) by 139 runs.

NMMU (289), thanks to impressive batting performances by Levin Muller (96) and Hanno Kotze (89), knocked over Sussex (103 all out) for an impressive bonus point victory of 186 runs. Odin le Roux (8/19) produced a magnificent bowling display for the NMMU students.

The summarized score cards are:

Mossel Bay won by 6 wickets.

Union Stars won by 2 wickets.

Ramblers won by 3 wickets.

Match abandoned.

HARLEQUINS FORCES 229/9 (50) (Rhupino Plaatjies 51*, Jermaine Le Kay 46, Glenton Stuurman 27, Niel Hendricks 25, Otniel Baartman 3/34).

Harlequins Forces won by 139 runs.

NMMU Madibaz George won by 186 runs.

GEORGE 105 (24.3) (Grant Simpson 37, Andrea Agathangelou 21*, Jacques Budricks 4/24, Heinrich Matthee 3/8) MOSSEL BAY 106/4 (Neil Ferreira 37, Marco de Kock 31, Raymond Terblanche 2/20).NMMU MADIBAZ GEORGE 177 (48.4) (Joshua Klue 43, Odin Le Roux 35, Justin Jordaan 4/19, Nelson Setimani 2/24, Hershell Amerika 2/26, Dillan Nuys 2/31).UNION STARS 178/8 (29.4) (Leroi Bredenkamp 49, Marcello Piedt 41, Shaun Wagner 3/32, Joshua Klue 2/33, Bailey Aarons 2/49).PIRATES UNITED 103/9 (21) (Brendon Louw 33, Shaun Pretorius 3/31, Gilroy Saaiman 2/12, Nkululeko Serami 2/13, Gert Swart 2/19) RAMBLERS 105/7 (19.3) (Gert Swart 28*, Andrew Calvert 23, Renaldo van Rooyen 3/20).WESTERN HOPE 90 (Lesley Maksella 24, Siyabonga Booi 3/25, Glenton Stuurman 2/13, Sydwell Williams 2/16, Rhupino Plaatjies 2/16).NMMU MADIBAZ GEORGE 289 (45.5) (Levin Muller 96, Hanno Kotze 89, Wiaan Oosthuizen 22, Emile Esau 4/49, Regart Olckers 3/52) SUSSEX 103 (23.5) (Lindle Trim 23, Jhedli van Briesies 21, Odin Le Roux 8/19).