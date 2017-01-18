Translate to: 

Ramblers upsets Pirates United

Ramblers upsets Pirates United
Grant Simpson (37) top-scored for George against Mossel Bay in last Saturday's Sedgars Premier League cricket match. Mossel Bay won by 6 wickets. Photos: Hugo Redelinghuys
SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - Ramblers (105/7) caused a major upset during the past weekend's Sedgars Premier League matches when they defeated Pirates United (109 all out) by 3 wickets in a low scoring match in George.
 
With this victory Ramblers now jumped to the 7th position on the log.
 
Mossel Bay (106/4) recorded a 6-wicket victory against George (105 all out) and are still in for a chance to reach the play-off match. Union Stars (178/8), thanks to a match-winning batting performance by Leroy Bredenkamp (49) and Marcello Piedt (41), showed their class as the top team in the league and overcame NMMU (177) for a three wicket victory.
 
On Sunday Harlequins (229/9), with Rhupino Plaatjies as their hero - 51* with the bat and 2/16 with the ball - defeated Western Hope (90 all out) by 139 runs.
 
NMMU (289), thanks to impressive batting performances by Levin Muller (96) and Hanno Kotze (89), knocked over Sussex (103 all out) for an impressive bonus point victory of 186 runs. Odin le Roux (8/19) produced a magnificent bowling display for the NMMU students.
 
The summarized score cards are:
 
Mossel Bay vs George
GEORGE 105 (24.3) (Grant Simpson 37, Andrea Agathangelou 21*, Jacques Budricks 4/24, Heinrich Matthee 3/8) MOSSEL BAY 106/4 (Neil Ferreira 37, Marco de Kock 31, Raymond Terblanche 2/20).
Mossel Bay won by 6 wickets.
 
NMMU Madibaz George vs Union Stars
NMMU MADIBAZ GEORGE 177 (48.4) (Joshua Klue 43, Odin Le Roux 35, Justin Jordaan 4/19, Nelson Setimani 2/24, Hershell Amerika 2/26, Dillan Nuys 2/31).
UNION STARS 178/8 (29.4) (Leroi Bredenkamp 49, Marcello Piedt 41, Shaun Wagner 3/32, Joshua Klue 2/33, Bailey Aarons 2/49).
Union Stars won by 2 wickets.
 
Ramblers vs Pirates United
PIRATES UNITED 103/9 (21) (Brendon Louw 33, Shaun Pretorius 3/31, Gilroy Saaiman 2/12, Nkululeko Serami 2/13, Gert Swart 2/19) RAMBLERS 105/7 (19.3) (Gert Swart 28*, Andrew Calvert 23, Renaldo van Rooyen 3/20).
Ramblers won by 3 wickets.
 
Sussex vs Pacaltsdorp
Match abandoned.
 
Harlequins Forces vs Western Hope
HARLEQUINS FORCES 229/9 (50) (Rhupino Plaatjies 51*, Jermaine Le Kay 46, Glenton Stuurman 27, Niel Hendricks 25, Otniel Baartman 3/34).
WESTERN HOPE 90 (Lesley Maksella 24, Siyabonga Booi 3/25, Glenton Stuurman 2/13, Sydwell Williams 2/16, Rhupino Plaatjies 2/16).
Harlequins Forces won by 139 runs.
 
NMMU Madibaz George vs Sussex
NMMU MADIBAZ GEORGE 289 (45.5) (Levin Muller 96, Hanno Kotze 89, Wiaan Oosthuizen 22, Emile Esau 4/49, Regart Olckers 3/52) SUSSEX 103 (23.5) (Lindle Trim 23, Jhedli van Briesies 21, Odin Le Roux 8/19).
NMMU Madibaz George won by 186 runs.
 
'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news' 
08:45 (GMT+2), Thu, 02 February 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Xxx: The Return Of Xander Cage (3d)
Xxx: The Return Of Xander Cage (3d)
Xander Cage is left for dead after an incident, though he secretly returns...
Hoener Met Die Rooi Skoene
Hoener Met Die Rooi Skoene
Terwyl sy een aand weer lustig voorklets op die foon, vermoor iemand haar...
Lion
Lion
Five-year-old Saroo gets lost on a train and is taken thousands of...
Monster Trucks (3D)
Monster Trucks (3D)
Looking for any way to get away from the life and town he was born into,...
Sing (3D)
Sing (3D)
A koala named Buster Moon has one final chance to restore his theater to...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
It has recently come to light that the amount of sick days taken by George Municipality officials amounts to 25 years. Do you think employees generally abuse their sick leave?
Yes
George Herald 96%
No
George Herald 4%
Men
Women
Search
Eljoepe
I'm a 63 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 50.
Funtimes_002
I'm a 55 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 42 and 53.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up