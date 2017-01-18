SWD women to host Kei

Jane Winster

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - The SWD women's cricket team will be determined to keep their unbeaten record clean when they host Kei this weekend in their third round of the Cricket South Africa Provincial Women's competition.

The SWD ladies will take on the visitors at the Bridgton Sport Grounds in Oudtshoorn in a limited over match on Saturday and a T20 match on Sunday.

SWD, KwaZulu Natal, KZN Inland, Border and Kei all form part of the same pool in this competition.

In their previous matches the SWD ladies suffered defeats in both matches against Border in East London.

Haroline Rhodes (Union Stars), Judith Ndlovu (Union Stars), Hedwigg Pienaar (Union Stars), Monique Booysen (Union Stars), Bianca Figeland (Union Stars), Jane Winster (Union Stars), Elzaan Pietersen (Mossel Bay), Marnazelle Rabie (Western Hope), Edima Machaka (Thembalethu), Mbali Ndukwane (Thembalethu), Caroline Taylor (Mossel Bay), Kaylene Abrahams (Riversdale), Ashleigh-Ann Meyer (Mossel Bay), Chani Damons (Mossel Bay), Abigail Hill (Riversdale) and Marian Pikaan (Harlequins).

