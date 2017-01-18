Vital victory for Western Hope

Western Hope (87/4) recorded a vital 6-wicket victory on Saturday against George (86 all out) to improve their chances for a place in the play-offs in the Sedgars SWD Premier League.

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - Western Hope (87/4) recorded a vital 6-wicket victory on Saturday against George (86 all out) to improve their chances for a place in the play-offs in the Sedgars SWD Premier League. An excellent performance with the ball by Clayton Manewille (5/30) and Douglas Baartman (3/12) paved the way for the Western Hope victory.

Pacaltsdorp United (192/8) caused an upset when they thumped Pirates United (128 all out) by 63 runs. For Pacaltsdorp, their SWD player Neil Hornbuckle - 61 with the bat and 4/18 with the ball - produced and all-round match-winning performance.

Mossel Bay (167 all out) came out victorious in their derby match against Sussex (55 all out) with a 112 runs victory with a valuable bonus point to keep their hopes alive.

The summarised score cards are:

GEORGE 86 (25.2) Sabir Elyas (20), Clayton Manewille (5/30), Douglas Baartman (3/12). WESTERN HOPE 87/4 (17) Jacques Campher (30), Lesley Maksella (25*), Divan Coetzer (2/27). Western Hope won by 6 wickets.

Pacaltsdorp 192/8 (50) Niel Hornbuckle (61), Denzil Manewil (34*), Michael Eksteen (24), Todd Walker (3/31) Pirates United 128 (31) Todd Walker (54), Niel Hornbuckle (4/18), Monray Willeman (4/27). Pacaltsdorp won by 63 runs.

MOSSEL BAY 167 (41.2) Marco De Kok (54), Shaun Ferreira (24), Nathan Murray (4/41), Ranwill Claassen (2/28), Earl van Aswegan (2/28) SUSSEX 55 (15.3) Ranwill Claassen (13), Christopher Bosch (4/33), Arno Moolman (3/8). Mossel Bay won by 112 runs.

