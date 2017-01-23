Translate to: 

De Villiers returns to lead Proteas in one-day

AB de Villiers will be leading the Proteas in one-day internationals again.
NATIONAL NEWS - South Africa have recalled fit-again batsman AB de Villiers to captain their one-day international side in the five-match home series against Sri Lanka.

The selectors also handed a first call-up in this format to 20-year-old fast bowler Lungi Ngidi and all-rounder Chris Morris returns after an injury layoff for the series starting in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

De Villiers has not played international cricket since June last year after an elbow injury, but is in line to return for the final match of the Twenty20 series against the Sri Lankans in Cape Town on Wednesday.

He will then skipper the one-day side having admitted last week that his top priority at this stage of his career was to lead the team at the 2019 World Cup.

A more immediate aim, however, is this year's Champions Trophy in England.
 
07:53 (GMT+2), Tue, 24 January 2017
