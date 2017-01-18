Translate to: 

Crucial premier league fixtures

Crucial premier league fixtures
Raymond Terblanche from George. Photo: Hugo Redelinghuys
SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - Three crucial fixtures will be played in the Sedgars SWD Premier League competition.
 
On Saturday 21 January Western Hope, who is in third place (30 points after 11 matches) will travel to Rooirivierrif where they will take on George (29 points after 12 matches).
 
With the ruling whereby the top team at the conclusion of the preliminary round automatically advances to the final and the second and third team will play in a qualifier this match is of the utmost importance.Pirates United, the surprise package of the season, who is currently second (40 points after 12 matches) will take on Pacaltsdorp at Pacs Park.
 
Pacaltsdorp is in need for a victory to eliminate their chances to be relegated whilst a win will consolidate the position of Pirates. Mossel Bay (7th with 22 points after 12 matches) will host Sussex (6th with 24 points after 11 matches) in the Mossel Bay derby at the Van Riebeeck Stadium.
 
Both teams are still in for a chance to qualify for the play-offs.
 
The fixtures for the weekend are:
 
Saturday 21 January
 
Premier league
George vs Western Hope, Pacaltsdorp vs Pirates United and Mossel Bay vs Sussex.
 
Promotion league
Bongolethu vs Glen Roses, Dysselsdorp vs Beaufort West, Mayflower vs Ladismth, Ri-versdale vs Thembalethu, Melkhoutfontein vs Albertinia, Heidelberg vs Hartenbos, Blanco vs Kwanonqaba, Wilderness vs Pioneers and Kranshoek Cobras vs New Dawn Park.
 
Reserve league
Ramblers B vs Sussex B, Union Stars B vs Ramblers C and NMMU Madibaz George vs Bongolethu B.
 
Women's league
Harlequins Forces vs Riversdale, Beaufort west vs Thembalethu and Mossel Bay vs Union Stars.
 
Sunday 22 January
 
Promotion league
Heidelberg vs Thembalethu.
 
Reserve league
Ramblers C vs Thembalethu B, NMMU Madibaz George B vs Harlequins Forces B, Pirates United B vs George B and Mossel Bay B vs Hartenbos B.
 
Women's league
Riversdale vs Western Hope.
 
'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news' 
08:08 (GMT+2), Fri, 20 January 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Monster Trucks (3D)
Monster Trucks (3D)
Looking for any way to get away from the life and town he was born into,...
Sing (3D)
Sing (3D)
A koala named Buster Moon has one final chance to restore his theater to...
Assassin's Creed
Assassin's Creed
When Callum Lynch explores the memories of his ancestor Aguilar and gains...
Jou Romeo
Jou Romeo
Wanneer die begroting vir Romeo & Juliet gesny word vir opgraderings...
Passengers
Passengers
A spacecraft traveling to a distant colony planet and transporting...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you think the recent fires raging across the Western Cape is a result of arson?
Yes
George Herald 96%
No
George Herald 4%
Men
Women
Search
RiaanJon
I'm a 45 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 34 and 45.
Casa_B
I'm a 48 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 40 and 50.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up