Crucial premier league fixtures

Raymond Terblanche from George. Photo: Hugo Redelinghuys

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - Three crucial fixtures will be played in the Sedgars SWD Premier League competition.

On Saturday 21 January Western Hope, who is in third place (30 points after 11 matches) will travel to Rooirivierrif where they will take on George (29 points after 12 matches).

With the ruling whereby the top team at the conclusion of the preliminary round automatically advances to the final and the second and third team will play in a qualifier this match is of the utmost importance.Pirates United, the surprise package of the season, who is currently second (40 points after 12 matches) will take on Pacaltsdorp at Pacs Park.

Pacaltsdorp is in need for a victory to eliminate their chances to be relegated whilst a win will consolidate the position of Pirates. Mossel Bay (7th with 22 points after 12 matches) will host Sussex (6th with 24 points after 11 matches) in the Mossel Bay derby at the Van Riebeeck Stadium.

Both teams are still in for a chance to qualify for the play-offs.

The fixtures for the weekend are:

Saturday 21 January

George vs Western Hope, Pacaltsdorp vs Pirates United and Mossel Bay vs Sussex.

Bongolethu vs Glen Roses, Dysselsdorp vs Beaufort West, Mayflower vs Ladismth, Ri-versdale vs Thembalethu, Melkhoutfontein vs Albertinia, Heidelberg vs Hartenbos, Blanco vs Kwanonqaba, Wilderness vs Pioneers and Kranshoek Cobras vs New Dawn Park.

Ramblers B vs Sussex B, Union Stars B vs Ramblers C and NMMU Madibaz George vs Bongolethu B.

Harlequins Forces vs Riversdale, Beaufort west vs Thembalethu and Mossel Bay vs Union Stars.

Sunday 22 January

Heidelberg vs Thembalethu.

Ramblers C vs Thembalethu B, NMMU Madibaz George B vs Harlequins Forces B, Pirates United B vs George B and Mossel Bay B vs Hartenbos B.

Riversdale vs Western Hope.

