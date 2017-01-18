Nine wicket defeat for SWD in 3-day match

Generic image.

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - Northerns proved their superiority over SWD the past weekend when they defeated SWD by 9 wickets in the Sunfoil Cup Three Day match.

The match was played at the recreation ground in Oudtshoorn.

The home side, who were put into bat, made a great recovery after being with their backs against the wall at 137/7 and posted 246 thanks to a partnership of 93 between Brendon Louw (106; 196 balls, 12x4) and debutant Grant Esau (45*).

It was Louw's third career first-class century and in a challenging season, he proved to be stalwart for SWD this season with 563 first-class runs at an average of 51 with a century and 4 half-centuries to his credit.

Eldrid Hawken (3/53) and Migael Pretorius (3/26) both picked-up three wickets for the visitors.

With their first innings total at 100/6 SWD was in a great position but Victor Mhlangu (94) and Tony de Zorzi (103) added a partnership of 140 runs for the 7th wicket to enable the visitors to a total of 303 for a valuable first innings lead of 57 runs.

For SWD Siabonga Booi bagged 3/62. In their second innings, SWD (131 all out) failed to win the momentum back with only Neil Hornbuckle (35) who made a significant contribution. Pretorius (4/37) was again impressive as he took 7 wickets in the match. Northerns, who earned 18.26 bonus points, had no trouble, to surpass the target (75/1) for a 9 wicket victory. SWD earned 6.92 bonus points in the match.

SWD will need to put in some hard work before their next match against Northern Cape (9-12 February) to ensure more credibility to their performances of the current season.

