Visagie and Kotze shine in league cricket

Hanno Kotze. Photos supplied
SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - Vernon Visagie of Dysselsdorp, with bowling figures of 9/36 in 7.5 overs, was the hero in this weekend's promotion league fixtures as Dysselsdorp (129 all out) defeated Calitzdorp (63 all out) by 66 runs.
 
Ladismith (162/7) got their campaign back on track with a 3 wickets victory against Beaufort West (161 all out) whilst Riversdale, who posted a massive 369/7, recorded a comprehensive 277 runs victory against Slangrivier (90 all out).
 
In the reserve League Hanno Kotze scored a double century (224; 123 balls, 19x6, 16x4) for NMMU B (259/9) in their victory against Ramblers C (128 all out).
 
The result cards are:
 
Promotion league
Dysselsdorp vs Calitzdorp
Dysselsdorp 129 (25.3); Calitzdorp 63 (14.5).
Dysselsdorp won by 66 runs.
 
Albertinia vs Heidelberg
Albertinia 99 (24.2); Heidelberg 100/2 (13.4).
Heidelberg won by 8 wickets.
 
Melkhoutfontein vs Thembalethu
Thembalethu 196; Melkhoutfontein 106.
Thembalethu won by 90 runs.
 
Slangrivier vs Riversdale
Riversdale 367/9 (50); Slangrivier 90 (18.3).
Riversdale won by 277 runs.
 
Ladismith vs Beaufort West
Beaufort west 161 (32); Ladismith 162/7 (38).
Ladismith won by 3 wickets.
 
Wilderness vs Kwanonqaba
Wilderness 158 (28.1); Kwanonqaba 75 (25.1).
Wilderness won by 83 runs.
 
Reserve league
 
Union Stars B vs Western Hope B
Union stars B 239/6 (50); Western hope B 240/9 (48.4).
Western Hope B won by 1 wicket.
 
NMMU Madibaz George B vs Ramblers C
NMMU Madibaz George B 356/9 (38.3) Ramblers C 128 (23.1).
NMMU Madibaz George B won 228 runs.
 
Harlequins Forces B vs NMMU Madibaz George B
Harlequins forces B 108 (27.2); NMMU Madibaz George B 109/2 (16.2).
NMMU Madibaz George B won by 8 wickets.
 
Ramblers B vs Pacaltsdorp United B
Pacaltsdorp United B 110 (32); Ramblers B 111/2 (23.1).
Ramblers B won by 8 wickets.
 
Sussex B vs Pirates United B
Pirates United B 75 (24.4); Sussex B 76/7 (15.3).
Sussex B won by 3 wickets.
 
George B vs Mossel Bay B
Mossel Bay B 181/9 (35); George B 174 (31.1).
Mossel Bay B won by 7 runs.
 
Thembalethu B vs Union Stars B
Thembalethu B 67 (20.1); Union Stars B 68/3 (17.4).
Union Stars B won by 7 wickets.
 
Western Hope B vs Union Stars C
Union Stars C 155 (31); Western Hope B 116 (39.5).
Union Stars C won by 39 runs.
 
Women's League
Thembalethu vs Harlequins Forces
Harlequins Forces 66 (19.1); Thembalethu 26 (11).
Harlequins Forces won by 40 runs.
 
07:16 (GMT+2), Fri, 20 January 2017
