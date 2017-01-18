Visagie and Kotze shine in league cricket

Hanno Kotze. Photos supplied

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - Vernon Visagie of Dysselsdorp, with bowling figures of 9/36 in 7.5 overs, was the hero in this weekend's promotion league fixtures as Dysselsdorp (129 all out) defeated Calitzdorp (63 all out) by 66 runs.

Ladismith (162/7) got their campaign back on track with a 3 wickets victory against Beaufort West (161 all out) whilst Riversdale, who posted a massive 369/7, recorded a comprehensive 277 runs victory against Slangrivier (90 all out).

In the reserve League Hanno Kotze scored a double century (224; 123 balls, 19x6, 16x4) for NMMU B (259/9) in their victory against Ramblers C (128 all out).

The result cards are:

Dysselsdorp won by 66 runs.

Heidelberg won by 8 wickets.

Thembalethu won by 90 runs.

Riversdale won by 277 runs.

Ladismith won by 3 wickets.

Wilderness won by 83 runs.

Reserve league

Western Hope B won by 1 wicket.

NMMU Madibaz George B won 228 runs.

NMMU Madibaz George B won by 8 wickets.

Ramblers B won by 8 wickets.

Sussex B won by 3 wickets.

Mossel Bay B won by 7 runs.

Union Stars B won by 7 wickets.

Union Stars C won by 39 runs.

Harlequins Forces won by 40 runs.

