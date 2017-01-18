Handscomb to make ODI debut against Pakistan

Middle-order batsman Peter Handscomb. Image: twitter.com

"He played a one-day style innings for us in the Sydney test, so he's got all the shots and he's quite innovative," Lehmann said.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Middle-order batsman Peter Handscomb will make his limited overs debut for Australia against Pakistan in the third one-day international in Perth on Thursday.Handscomb replaces the injured Mitchell Marsh after a highly successful introduction to test cricket in which the 25-year-old scored two centuries and two fifties in his first four appearances in the recent series against South Africa and Pakistan."He's done really well, he's been outstanding. So good reward for a good summer," Australian coach Darren Lehmann told reporters Wednesday."Obviously we want four quality batters going at the top so he'll get his chance there.