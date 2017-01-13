Kohli's India take on new-look England

India's new skipper Virat Kohli.

Returning to the fold, batsman Shikhar Dhawan and fit-again Ajinkya Rahane, who cracked 91 to lead India A to victory in the second warm-up, are also expected to strengthen India's batting line-up in the first ODI in Pune.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - India's new skipper Virat Kohli has his eyes firmly fixed on the 2019 World Cup as his side begins the year with a limited overs series against a new-look England starting on Sunday.Kohli, who led India to a 4-0 test demolition of England last year, is now India's skipper across all formats after Mahendra Singh Dhoni relinquished his ODI and Twenty20 captaincy early this month.Following the test triumph, the 28-year-old skipper returns to the helm against the Eoin Morgan-led side in three one-day internationals before the sides play three Twenty20 matches.The swashbuckling batsman, who has been dubbed "King Kohli" by the Indian media, now has the task of preparing the third-ranked ODI side for its title defence in the Champions Trophy in June and eventually the World Cup in 2019."Just hearing about the World Cup gives me goosebumps," Kohli was quoted as saying by the Indian board's official website.Kohli said he had played in two 50-over World Cups and a "couple of World T20s. But to captain India in the World Cup would be the biggest achievement of my life".While Kohli admitted that "these (Dhoni's) are massive shoes to fill", India coach Anil Kumble believes the bond between the two players will help the current captain find his footing."It's great for the team to have MS (Mahendra Singh) on the field with Virat leading the side... the bonhomie that they have will only help Virat grow as a leader," Kumble told reporters.India will also have the services of veteran batsman Yuvraj Singh, who is expected to make the XI after his half century in the first warm-up in Mumbai.