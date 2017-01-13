Defeat for SWD women cricket team

SWD's Elzaan Pietersen contributed 71 runs in the one day match. Photo supplied

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - The SWD Women cricket team suffered defeats in both the limited over and Twenty20 fixtures the past weekend.

The SWD ladies, who travelled to East London where they took on Border at Buffalo Park. They lost the limited over match on Saturday by 113 runs after Border posted 227/3 and dismissed the visitors for 146 runs.

In the T20 match Border, who batted first again, posted 119/3 to which SWD replied with 108/6 for an 11 run defeat.

SWD's best individual achievement was from Elzaan Pietersen who contributed 71 runs with the bat in the one day match.

Border - 227/3 (50): G. Fritz 75, A. Taai 55*, M. Kirchoff 42*, S. Pillay 29, C. Damons 1/40, Harolene Rhodes 1/41, Monique Booysen 1/44.

SWD - 146 (42.1): Elzaan Pietersen 71, Monique Booysen 25, A. Taai 3/35, C. Hall 2/23.

Border won by 113 runs.

Border - 119/3 (20): A. Taai 55*, M. Kirchoff 44, C. Damons 1/16, Marnizelle 1/18, Monique Booysen 1/31.

SWD - 108/6 (20): Harolene Rhodes 37, C. Hall 2/11.

Border won by 11 runs.

