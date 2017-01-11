Translate to: 

Boult back to boost New Zealand tour sweep bid

Bowling spearhead Trent Boult.
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Bowling spearhead Trent Boult could return as the sole change for New Zealand in the first test against Bangladesh in Wellington on Thursday.

Coming off back-to-back test victories over Pakistan and a 3-0 triumphs in both the 50-over and Twenty20 series against Bangladesh, New Zealand are looking for a clean sweep of the tourists as they build towards the arrival of South Africa in March.

"We haven't confirmed it yet, but it's hard to see too many changes from our last test," captain Kane Williamson said on the eve of the test, adding that Boult was getting back to his best form.

The left-arm fast bowler missed the second test against Pakistan because of a knee injury but showed he had regained his express pace with deliveries in excess of 145 kilometres per hour (90mph) in the final Twenty20 against Bangladesh in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

"Trent in the last T20 might have hit 145, 146 (kph) which is really promising," Williamson said with Wellington's Basin Reserve offering a green wicket and blustery conditions.

"We know when he's bowling fast and swinging it for a long time he's one of the best bowlers in the world. We'll be hoping for more of that going into a lot of test matches in the next wee while."
 
08:38 (GMT+2), Wed, 11 January 2017
