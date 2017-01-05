Translate to: 

Oudtshoorn to host Cape Cobras against Lions

Oudtshoorn to host Cape Cobras against Lions
Protea cricker Wayne Parnell will be a key player for the Builtnat Cape Cobras during the Sunfoil Series match against the Bizhub Highveld Lions this weekend. Photo: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - The first ever Sunfoil Series four day franchise match will be played at the Recreation Ground in Oudtshoorn this weekend when the Builtnat Cape Cobras will take on the Bizhub Highveld Lions.
 
The hosting of this event will be an historic landmark for SWD Cricket. Although SWD hosted more than 60 first class matches over a period of 10 years, this will be the first franchise match in the Ostrich Capital.
 
The Buildnat Cape Cobras have appointed the former South African batting icon Ashwell Prince as caretaker head coach until the end of the 2016/2017 campaign.
 
He replaces Paul Adams who has been at the helm as coach since June 2012. The South African off-spinner Dane Piedt was appointed as interim-captain of the Cape Cobras for the rest of the 2016-/2017 season.
 
"Last season was the first one in eight seasons in which we had an empty trophy cabinet. This season, we have lost three of our first five Sunfoil Series matches and we are hovering at the basement of the log in the Sunfoil Series, said Nabeal Dien, chief executive officer of Western Cape Cricket (WCC).
 
"We believe that Ashwell possesses the international pedigree, the management skills and the interpersonal prowess to rejuvenate the Cobras.
 
"He is not only a veteran of 66 tests for South Africa, striking 11 centuries, but was also a trophy-winning captain of the Cape Cobras."
 
Various players with international experience will be in action with the Lions that will field players like Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Hardus Viljoen and Aaron Pangiso. The Cobras line-up will include Dane Piedt, Andrew Puttick, Dane Vilas, Justin Ontong, Stiaan van Zyl and Wayne Parnell.
 
Play will start at 10:00 each day (Thursday - Sunday) and entrance will be free.
 
Teams
 
The teams are:
BUILNAT CAPE COBRAS: Dane Piedt (captain), Andrew Puttick, Aviwe Mgijima, Dane Paterson, Dane Vilas, Jason Smith, Justin Ontong, Kyle Simmonds, Omphile Ramela, Stiaan van Zyl, Tshepo Moreki and Wayne Parnell.
BIZHUB HIGHVELD LIONS: Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Dominic Hendricks, Nickey van der Bergh, Kagiso Rapulana, Dwaine Pretorius, Mangaliso Mosehle, Wiaan Mulder, Bjorn Fortuin, Hardus Viljoen, Aaron Phangiso, Ayavuya Myoli and Devon Conway.
 
'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'
12:35 (GMT+2), Thu, 05 January 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Inferno
Inferno
When Robert Langdon wakes up in an Italian hospital with amnesia, he teams...
Fallen
Fallen
A young girl finds herself in a reform school after therapy since she was...
Robinson Crusoe
Robinson Crusoe
In this animation, a daring parrot recounts how Robinson Crusoe came to be...
Max Steel
Max Steel
The adventures of teenager Max McGrath and his alien companion, Steel, who...
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
The year is 1926, and Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) has just completed a...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Did you exceed your holiday budget?
No
George Herald 55%
Yes
George Herald 9%
I had to, there were unforseen expenses
George Herald 9%
I didn't plan a budget
George Herald 27%
Men
Women
Search
rfh1977
I'm a 40 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 35 and 45.
Jaques_200
I'm a 46 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 34 and 51.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up