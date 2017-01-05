Oudtshoorn to host Cape Cobras against Lions

Protea cricker Wayne Parnell will be a key player for the Builtnat Cape Cobras during the Sunfoil Series match against the Bizhub Highveld Lions this weekend. Photo: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - The first ever Sunfoil Series four day franchise match will be played at the Recreation Ground in Oudtshoorn this weekend when the Builtnat Cape Cobras will take on the Bizhub Highveld Lions.

The hosting of this event will be an historic landmark for SWD Cricket. Although SWD hosted more than 60 first class matches over a period of 10 years, this will be the first franchise match in the Ostrich Capital.

The Buildnat Cape Cobras have appointed the former South African batting icon Ashwell Prince as caretaker head coach until the end of the 2016/2017 campaign.

He replaces Paul Adams who has been at the helm as coach since June 2012. The South African off-spinner Dane Piedt was appointed as interim-captain of the Cape Cobras for the rest of the 2016-/2017 season.

"Last season was the first one in eight seasons in which we had an empty trophy cabinet. This season, we have lost three of our first five Sunfoil Series matches and we are hovering at the basement of the log in the Sunfoil Series, said Nabeal Dien, chief executive officer of Western Cape Cricket (WCC).

"We believe that Ashwell possesses the international pedigree, the management skills and the interpersonal prowess to rejuvenate the Cobras.

"He is not only a veteran of 66 tests for South Africa, striking 11 centuries, but was also a trophy-winning captain of the Cape Cobras."

Various players with international experience will be in action with the Lions that will field players like Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Hardus Viljoen and Aaron Pangiso. The Cobras line-up will include Dane Piedt, Andrew Puttick, Dane Vilas, Justin Ontong, Stiaan van Zyl and Wayne Parnell.

Play will start at 10:00 each day (Thursday - Sunday) and entrance will be free.

Teams

BIZHUB HIGHVELD LIONS: Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Dominic Hendricks, Nickey van der Bergh, Kagiso Rapulana, Dwaine Pretorius, Mangaliso Mosehle, Wiaan Mulder, Bjorn Fortuin, Hardus Viljoen, Aaron Phangiso, Ayavuya Myoli and Devon Conway.

BUILNAT CAPE COBRAS: Dane Piedt (captain), Andrew Puttick, Aviwe Mgijima, Dane Paterson, Dane Vilas, Jason Smith, Justin Ontong, Kyle Simmonds, Omphile Ramela, Stiaan van Zyl, Tshepo Moreki and Wayne Parnell.