Australia to tour SA in four-test series

Faf du Plessis.
NATIONAL NEWS - South Africa and Australia will contest a four-test series for the first time in almost 50 years when they clash in March and April 2018, Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced on Wednesday.

Australia will tour South Africa seeking revenge for their 2-1 home series loss in November and will play four tests for the first time since being humbled 4-0 on South Africa soil in the 1969/70 season.

Since South Africa's readmission to international cricket in 1991 the sides have met in only two- or three-test series.

The first test will be played in Durban (March 1-5), followed by Port Elizabeth (March 9-13), Cape Town (March 22-26) and Johannesburg (March 30-April 3).

"Test match cricket between Australia and South Africa has always produced epic battles and brought out high-class individual performances that have become part of the annals of the game," CSA Chief Executive, Haroon Lorgat said in a statement.
 
14:27 (GMT+2), Wed, 04 January 2017
