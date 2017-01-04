Proteas dominate on day two

Kagiso Rabada. Image: Mail & Guardian.

Faf du Plessis then decided not to enforce the follow-on which allowed Stephen Cook (15 not out) and Dean Elgar (19 not out) to take South Africa to the close on 35 without loss, an overall lead of 317 with all second innings wickets intact.

NATIONAL NEWS - The South African bowlers decimated the Sri Lankan batting lineup on the second day of the second Sunfoil test at PPC Newlands in Cape Town on Tuesday.Vernon Philander (12-4-27-4) and Kagiso Rabada (12-2-37-4) ripped through the Sri Lankans while Keshav Maharaj (11-1-32-2) helped to dismiss the visitors for just 110 in 43 overs in their first innings to hand South Africa a massive 282-run first innings lead.