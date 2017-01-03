Elgar wants more test cricket in Cape Town

Dean Elgar.

The gritty opener spoke glowingly about the environment of the ground and says the players anticipate a great atmosphere at Newlands and this acts as encouragement to the team.

NATIONAL NEWS - Centurion Dean Elgar believes that more than one Test per year should be played in Cape Town.The left handed opening batsman made his sixth Test century at Newlands, which helped the Proteas to 297/6 at stumps on Day 1.Speaking after his heroics, which were watched by 14,650 Mother City fans, Elgar believes that playing only one Test in Cape Town is a disservice to venue.“We could play more Tests in Cape Town to be honest with you, I think just playing one Test a year is actually a little bit rude on the Newlands crowd because they do come out and support. They do prepare good wickets, which is what we want as cricketers.”