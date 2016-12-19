Australia survive scare to win by 39 runs

Generic image.

Yasir fell moments later to seal the win, run out by home skipper Steve Smith with a direct hit for 33, having failed to ground his bat after an aborted single as Pakistan were eventually dismissed for 450.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - A relieved Australia captured Pakistan’s last two wickets to win a captivating first day-night test in Brisbane by 39 runs on Monday but the touring side won huge admiration for their dogged fourth innings resistance.Chasing a test record 490 for victory, Pakistan had resumed the fifth and final day on 382 for eight and paceman Mitchell Starc proved the game-breaker when he ended a stubborn 71-run ninth-wicket partnership between Asad Shafiq and Yasir Shah.Starc struck with a searing delivery that pinged off Shafiq’s glove for an easy catch to David Warner in the gully, bringing to an end a heroic knock of 137.