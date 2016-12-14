Our depth is improving, says Proteas selector Zondi

Knights captain Theunis de Bruyn.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) selection convener Linda Zondi says Parnell has always been a part of their plans: ‘The good thing about him, is giving us that extra option as a left-hander.

Also he can bat which gives us depth. Also, we’re excited about De Bruyn. He’s done well in the past both with his franchise and SA ‘A’.

NATIONAL NEW - Knights captain Theunis de Bruyn has been included as a new cap in the Proteas Test squad for the three-match Test Series against Sri Lanka.The 24-year-old takes the place of Rilee Rossouw who was one of several players not considered for selection because of injury. The others are AB de Villiers, Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel.Wayne Parnell, who was ruled out of the Australian tour through injury, returns to the squad.