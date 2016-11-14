Translate to: 

Proteas trump Boks in Mandela T20

The Proteas finally had their day against the Springboks after they won the third edition of the Nelson Mandela Legacy Cup by 16 runs at PPC Newlands on Thursday.
The national cricket team had been beaten at their own game by the national rugby side, but there was no repeat this time around, thanks to a mammoth target laid down by Faf du Plessis’ men.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, they amassed 252/9 in their 20 overs with Hashim Amla leading the way with his blistering 94 off 43 balls.

Dwaine Pretorius made 47 off 14 as most of the Springbok bowlers toiled, while Farhaan Behardien (25) and Du Plessis (24) also chipped in with useful cameos.

There were a few stand-out performers with the ball, among them being former fly-half Butch James, who took 3-25. Another ex-Bok, fullback Conrad Jantjies, took 2/33, but former Proteas captain Graeme Smith conceded 16 from the only over he bowled.

Crowd favourite and winger Sergeal Petersen was the top fielder for his team with two fine catches.

Needing to score at over 12 and-a-half runs to the over, the Boks lost key man and captain Patrick Lambie (8) early in the chase.
 
08:47 (GMT+2), Fri, 09 December 2016
