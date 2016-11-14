SWD ready for youth cricket week

The SWD youth cricket teams are ready for Cricket South Africa's Youth Week.

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - The SWD youth cricket teams are ready for Cricket South Africa's Youth Weeks that will kick-off on Friday 9 December.

The Momentum CSA u.13 nationals will be hosted in Cape Town and SWD will take on Zimbabwe on the first day (9 December). On the 10th the SWD team will take on KZN and on the 11th they will play two T20 matches against North West and Border respectively.

In the Momentum CSA u.15 week in Potchefstroom, SWD will kick-off their campaign against Namibia on the 9th and will play the host, North West, on the 10th. In the two T20 matches on the 11th, they will clash with Free State and Limpopo.

The CSA Girls u.19 week will be hosted in Pretoria and also starts on the 9th when SWD will be up against Mpumalanga. On Saturday the 10th they will play two T20 matches against KZN Inland (in the morning) and Boland in the afternoon.

In the CSA Momentum u.17 week in Benoni, SWD will take on Zimbabwe on Sunday 11 December and Northerns on the second day.

On Tuesday 13 December they will be up against Gauteng and Northern Cape in two T20 matches.

In the Coca Cola Khaya Majola week, that will be hosted in Bloemfontein and starts on Friday 16 December, SWD will face Mpumalanga on the first day followed by Northern Cape on the second day.

In the T20 matches on the 18th (Sunday) they will take on Gauteng and KZN Inland respectively.

In all the tournaments the first two matches are played according to the time cricket format whereby the team batting first is allowed to bat for a maximum of 65 overs.

