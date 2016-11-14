New Zealand's Munro looks to anchor innings

New Zealand batsman Colin Munro.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Aggressive batsman Colin Munro may have given an insight into New Zealand's batting order tactics after they created a debate on Monday following their 68-run loss to Australia in the first one-day international in Sydney.Munro, whose strike rate in limited overs cricket is among the highest in the New Zealand team, did not come in until number six and anchored the middle order on Sunday, scoring 49 runs from 59 balls before becoming the ninth wicket to fall."It was a different sort of knock than I am used to playing," said the 29-year-old, who is more well known as a power-hitter, having scored 50 runs from 16 balls in a Twenty20 international last year."Given that role to take it deeper into the innings suits my game and hopefully with a few extra batters around me ... I might be able to have a bit of a hit."In effect Munro has taken over the role occupied by Ross Taylor, who is out for up to six weeks having undergone eye surgery last week.Taylor, who can take any attack apart when at his best, has been more circumspect from his number four batting position in recent seasons, ticking the board over and setting his side up for a final assault in the final 10 overs.Munro, however was dropped behind all-rounder Jimmy Neesham and wicketkeeper BJ Watling to number six on Sunday and the demotion of the aggressive Colin de Grandhomme to number eight caused a debate in New Zealand's media on Monday.De Grandhomme is a batting all-rounder, and he and Munro provide their domestic side Auckland with an explosive middle order double punch, something former international Andre Adams said should be used in the second game on Tuesday in Canberra."When you look at the way Munro and de Grandhomme dominate domestic cricket when they bat together, I think they missed a trick there in having those two bat together for a long period," Adams told Radio Sport. "I think they sold themselves a little bit down the river there.