‘Cobras can beat all if they perform to potential’

While the 2015/2016 team lacked fire-power in the middle order, their successors have a fit Kieron Pollard at their disposal, while Dane Vilas has been sensational the past year or more.

NATIONAL NEWS - The Buildnat Cape Cobras don’t seek to atone for their heartbreaking five-run loss and an exit from the Ram Slam T20 Challenge in the 2015/2016 season when they clash with the Hollywoodbets Dolphins on Sunday in Durban in the same format.The Cobras have a much more clinical approach and have decided to let bygones be bygones.“We don’t want to settle a score after losing to the Dolphins in last season’s semifinal play-offs. We know we simply have to win our last four games. And we are focusing on ourselves, not the Dolphins,” said Rory Kleinveldt, arguably the Cape Cobras’ finest bowler in the CSA T20 Challenge series this season.“If we play to our potential, we are confident we can beat every opponent in South Africa,” he added.His confidence is not about clutching to straws and ‘talking up’ the chances of the Cobras.