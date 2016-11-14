Quarter finals stage for Twenty20 competition

Generic image

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - The quarter final stages of the SWD Twenty20 competition will be contested on Saturday. The defending champions, Union Stars, will host George at Bridgton.

Mossel Bay will take on Pacaltsdorp United at home while Ramblers will have home ground advantage against Sussex.

Harlequins Forces will have home ground advantage in the fourth semi-final when they take on Western Hope at the Military Sport Club.

Saturday

Twenty20 Competition: Quarter Finals

Ramblers vs Sussex, Mossel Bay vs Pacaltsdorp United, Union Stars vs George,

Promotion League

Glen Roses vs Ladismith

Reserve League

Bongolethu B vs Thembalethu B, Union Stars C vs Ramblers C, Mossel Bay B vs Ramblers B, Hartenbos B vs Pacaltsdorp B, George B vs Sussex B

Western Hope vs Thembalethu, Beaufort West vs Union Stars

Sunday

Union Stars B vs Bongolethu B, Ramblers B vs Mossel Bay B

Women's LeagueReserve League Competition