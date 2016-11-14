Rabie and Piedt fit and ready for Boland clash

Marcello Piedt

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - The South Western Districts Cricket team will be hoping to continue their upward curve in the Sunfoil Cup Cricket provincial competition when they take on Boland in Paarl this weekend. The three day match will start on Thursday and the limited over match will be contested on Sunday.

The men from the Southern Cape recorded an impressive six wicket victory against KwaZulu Natal in their recent 3-day match in Oudtshoorn but in the one day competition their batsmen failed to post a modest target to secure victory.

Good news for SWD is that Gurshwin Rabie recovered from an ankle injury and he will be fit and ready the lead the team and the bowling attack. Another welcome return after a shoulder injury is Marcello Piedt. He missed all the provincial matches during the first half of the season and together with Rabie and the in-form Otneill Baartman there is a huge expectation from the SWD bowling attack.

Nelson Setimani, who is playing in the place of the injured Mthobeli Bandingawo, also looks hungry for success. The 18-year old Jean du Plessis, who represented SWD in the limited over and T20 format, will make his first class debut. Mafinke Serami is still on duty with the Cape Cobras and he was not considered for selection.

Andrea Agathagelou, who is in great form, will be the key to the batting line up but he will need support from his team mates to ensure a solid performance.

The home team is coached by the former Protea bowler Johann Louw and the SWD team will keep an eye on all-rounder Ferisco Adams. He developed into a dangerous lower order batsman and will always be a key weapon in their bowling attack.

